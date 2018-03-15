Seattle mayor on gun safety: ‘Your leaders have done you wrong’

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan joined students at a protest against gun violence at the University of Washington on March 14 and told them, “Your leaders have done you wrong” when it comes to gun safety.

Students at the University of Washington joined thousands across the country to protest gun violence in response to the shooting deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

“Tens of thousands of young people across the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in one of the biggest student protests since the Vietnam era,” The Associated Press reported.