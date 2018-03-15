Washington students take part in protest against gun violence

Students at the University of Washington in Seattle joined students across the country on March 14 to protest gun violence in response to the shooting deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

In the video, students at the University of Washington are seen forming a circle while holding hands during their protest.

“Tens of thousands of young people across the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in one of the biggest student protests since the Vietnam era,” The Associated Press reported.