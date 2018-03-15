Students in LA join nationwide protest against gun violence

Students at Beverly Hills High School in California and other schools across the country walked out of their classrooms on March 14 to protest gun violence in response to the shooting deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

In the video, students at Beverly Hills High School are seen walking out the entrance of their school chanting “Enough is enough,” “This is what democracy looks like” and “Not one more.”

“Tens of thousands of young people across the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in one of the biggest student protests since the Vietnam era,” The Associated Press reported.