Shot Fired During Violent Brawl on Prague Bus

Police in the Czech Republic capitol of Prague were seeking help from the public on March 14 after a shot from a non-lethal gas pistol was fired during a fight involving at least three people on a public bus on March 13.This security camera footage, released by police, shows two men, believed to be Ukrainian nationals, appearing to repeatedly punch and kick another passenger, identified by police as a 51-year-old Czech man.The two men, along with other passengers, then get off the bus. One of the men, seen wearing a dark jacket, red t-shirt and blue jeans, walks out with a pistol in hand, while appearing to be bleeding from the side of his head.Police said they man who was being punched and kicked had been involved in a skirmish with other passengers and fired the shot. He remained on the bus after being beaten and was arrested at the scene and transferred to hospital, according to police.Another two passengers, who stand near the the back of the bus as the beating is ongoing, are seen shielding their face with their clothes before disembarking. Credit: Policie ČR via Storyful