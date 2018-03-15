News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Shot Fired During Violent Brawl on Prague Bus

Police in the Czech Republic capitol of Prague were seeking help from the public on March 14 after a shot from a non-lethal gas pistol was fired during a fight involving at least three people on a public bus on March 13.This security camera footage, released by police, shows two men, believed to be Ukrainian nationals, appearing to repeatedly punch and kick another passenger, identified by police as a 51-year-old Czech man.The two men, along with other passengers, then get off the bus. One of the men, seen wearing a dark jacket, red t-shirt and blue jeans, walks out with a pistol in hand, while appearing to be bleeding from the side of his head.Police said they man who was being punched and kicked had been involved in a skirmish with other passengers and fired the shot. He remained on the bus after being beaten and was arrested at the scene and transferred to hospital, according to police.Another two passengers, who stand near the the back of the bus as the beating is ongoing, are seen shielding their face with their clothes before disembarking. Credit: Policie ČR via Storyful

Latest

0321_0500_nat_jamespacker
3:15

James Packer resigns as Crown Resorts Director
0321_0500_nat_NSWweather
1:10

NSW severe weather warning
0321_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:26

News Break - March 21
0321_0500_nat_trinitygrammar
1:16

Plea for Trinity Grammar protest to end
0321_0500_nat_facebook
1:40

Australian officials probe Facebook
0321_0500_nat_shootingsydney
0:22

Sydney double shooting
0321_0500_nat_schoolshooting
0:28

Students injured in US school shooting
0321_0500_nat_qldfire
0:13

Fierce Queensland fire

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'