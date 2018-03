Students at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, chanted “enough” during their protest against gun violence on March 14.

Students nationwide walked out of their classrooms in response to the shooting deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

In the video, students at Rowland Hall are seen chanting “enough” after ending their protest of 17 minutes of silence in memory of the 17 victims in Florida.