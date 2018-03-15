Student says ‘never again’ in speech during school walkout

A student began her speech with “never again” during a walkout on March 14 at Satellite High School in Florida to protest gun violence.

“An estimated 500 students attended Satellite High School's National School Walkout,” the filmer wrote. “The event commenced with a moment of solidarity for the lives lost at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. During this, every student bowed their heads to pay their respects for the deaths of these students and faculty.”

“Senior Class Vice President Kelli Lynch then gave a speech which summarized the intent of the walkout,” the filmer continued. “Opining the hopes of Satellite High School’s students, Lynch affirmed, ‘Never again. That’s what we ask for.’”