Afghan Father Names Son Donald Trump, Causes Family Rift

A father in Afghanistan has caused strained relations with his family after naming his now-18-month-old son Donald Trump, according to a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).The report says the boy was born with light hair in the country’s central Daykundi Province while US President Donald Trump was running for office. The boy’s father, Sayed Assadullah, told RFE/RL that he named his son Donald Trump because he was a fan of the president’s writing, as well his business and political work, and because he hoped the name would bring his son success.The decision to give the boy a non-Islamic is said to have angered relatives enough to prompt Assadullah to move with his family to Kabul. Despite this, Assadullah has high hopes for his son, the report says.“(President) Donald Trump has a lot of special qualities. He’s very capable, he’s serious, and he’s a good politician and a good writer”, Assadullah says in the video, according to a translation provided by RFE/RL.“Because he’s a really good person, and he wrote a lot of impressive books, and because he was a successful businessman, we decided to name our son Donald Trump.” Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful