Thousands of Students March Past Trump International Hotel in Washington DC

Students across the US and internationally staged a walkout on March 14 in remembrance of the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, one month previously.In Washington DC, students marched down Pennslyvania Avenue past the Trump International Hotel, chanting: “What do we want? Gun control. When do we want it? Now.”At over 3,000 locations across the US, students walked out of their classrooms and stood in silence for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.The walkout was organized by Women’s March Youth Empower. Credit: Eric Stahl via Storyful