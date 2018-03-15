Stealth Bomber Flies Over Funeral of Fallen Missouri Police Officer

“Coincidence or not, the timing was pretty awesome.” So concluded Gayla Tapley when a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flew over the funeral of Ryan Morton, a Missouri police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 6.Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Morton at the Benson Convention Center on March 12, before he was laid to rest at a cemetery 70 miles away in Knob Noster.Shortly before the funeral procession arrived at the Knob Noster cemetery, the B-2 flew overhead.A clip shared to Facebook by Tapley had earned over 10,000 views at the time of writing.Local media reported that Morton became a police officer after serving with the Army National Guard in Afghanistan. Credit: Gayla Tapley via Storyful