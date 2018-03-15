Students in New Jersey Stage Walkout in Remembrance of Parkland Victims

Students in thousands of schools in the US and internationally staged a 17-minute walkout on March 14 in remembrance of the 17 people who lost their lives in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on February 14.The walkout was organized by Women’s March Youth Empower to raise awareness about gun violence and school safety. Students walked out of classrooms at 10 am in each time zone, exactly one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Credit: Avalon Zoppo via Storyful