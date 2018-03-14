Boy spent his life on support after a deadly cough

A four-year-old boy spent 74 days on life support and was given just a five per cent chance of survival after a simple cough turned out to be a deadly infection. Little Kierkan McNeely (corr) woke up at night spluttering so his mum and dad, Amanda and Kevin McNeely, both 31, took him to see the local doctor. He was treated with steroids for suspected croup cough, a common virus, and sent on his way following the appointment at 8am. But by 5pm Kierkan had been rushed to Arkansas Children's Hospital in an ambulance after Kevin, a Walmart tire fitter, noticed his son was struggling to breathe.