Drone footage captures fire through warehouse

Incredible drone footage shows firefighters tackling a huge blaze that engulfed a warehouse and burned for more than 48 hours. More than 50 firefighters tackled 30ft-high flames as the inferno ripped through the industrial units. The fire broke out at the Gardman unit used by delivery firm DHL, in the Drayton Fields Industrial Estate, in Daventry, Northants. Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service dashed to the scene just before midnight on Sunday (11/3).