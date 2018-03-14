Blizzard Hits Boston

Boston residents faced blizzard conditions on Tuesday, March 12, as the third nor’easter storm in two weeks brought heavy snow and high winds to the Massachusetts city.More than 20 inches of snow fell in parts of Boston, according to local news reports. These videos captured by Prataap Patrose show the intensity of the blizzard on Tuesday.More than 200,000 homes remained without power across Massachusetts as a result of the storm, the Boston Globe reported. Credit: Prataap Patrose via Storyful