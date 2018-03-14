News

'One of the World's Most Brilliant Minds' - Cambridge Pays Tribute to Stephen Hawking

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on Wednesday, March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds.Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawking died at his home in the early hours on Wednesday. He was 76.A statement released by his children said: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.”The college flag at Gonville & Caius, where Hawking was a fellow for more than 50 years, flew at half-mast on Wednesday.Hawking completed extensive work in the field of cosmology. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 21, and defied medical expectations of an early death.The Motor Neurone Disease Association reported an influx of donations on the morning of Hawking’s death.British Prime Minister Theresa May described him as “brilliant and extraordinary” and said that his “courage, humour [and] determination to get the most from life was an inspiration”.NASA also paid tribute to Hawking, describing him as “a renowned physicist and ambassador of science.” Credit: University of Cambridge via Storyful

