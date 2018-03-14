US Marines Train Alongside Israeli Soldiers in Operation Juniper Cobra

US Marines trained alongside Israeli soldiers on March 12 as part of Juniper Cobra, a training exercise held between the two countries every two years.This footage shows the troops practicing the infiltration of a building and carrying out nighttime activities.Juniper Cobra, which has been held since 2001, is set to end on March 15. According to a report from the Media Line, roughly 4,500 IDF and American troops participate in the exercise, which “practices all the relevant threats,” according to US Air Force Lt Gen Richard M Clark. Credit: US Marines via Storyful