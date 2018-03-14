Car Chase Ends in Cane Field With Four Arrests

Four people were arrested after they attempted to evade police by discarding their vehicle and fleeing on foot through a cane field near Ingham, Queensland, on Tuesday, March 13.Police said the car had been seen driving in a dangerous manner in Townsville before it headed towards Ingham. Road spikes were used to stop the car before the four people fled.All were arrested on a range of charges. The car had been stolen earlier that day in Mundingburra, the Townsville Bulletin reported. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful