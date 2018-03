U.S. President Donald Trump has dumped his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, a man who had been described by some as a key ally to Canada. Tillerson's removal comes amid months of speculation about a rift between him and Trump — the president was also left out of the list of people Tillerson thanked at his final news conference. His replacement is CIA director Mike Pompeo — how he will approach Canada-U.S. relations is a mystery