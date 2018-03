A stunning snow shower was spotted during sunset at Mount Nittany, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 13.This timelapse footage was captured by Penn State meteorology student Colton Milcarek. Filmed at the Walker building in Penn State, it shows the snow shower moving across the mountain.Sharing the video on Twitter, Milcarek wrote: “I guess you could say it is a picturesque evening here in State College.” Credit: Colton Milcarek via Storyful