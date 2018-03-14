Driver Takes Blustery Cruise Through Winthrop

Blizzard conditions were reported in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 13, making travel dangerous along the coast. The storm, which was once called a nor’easter, was declared a blizzard by the National Weather Service.Up to 18 inches of snow was expected in Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo counties, forecasters said. More than three hours of heavy snow was recorded at an automated weather station at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Other areas, including Cape Cod, were also warned about the snowstorm.This video, taken from Shirley Street in Winthrop, Massachusetts, shows the wintry conditions. Winthrop is less than 10 miles from Boston. Credit: Ed Cash via Storyful