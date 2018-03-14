Pileup Involving 50+ Vehicles Snarls Traffic on Morrow County Highway

More than 50 vehicles, a mix of cars and semi-trucks, were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 71 near Morrow County, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 13.The Columbus Dispatch reported a “blinding snow squall” caused vehicles to slide off the road and into one another on Tuesday afternoon. The northbound lanes were closed.The State Highway Patrol told reporters crashes were also reported on the southbound lanes, but the focus was clearing the northbound ones. Minor injuries were reported. Credit: Chris Kowalski via Storyful