Glacier Bridge Collapses in Argentina After Routine Rupture

The famed Perito Moreno glacier ice bridge in Argentina’s Los Glaciares National Park fully collapsed in the early morning hours of March 12 after a glacial rupture began two days earlier.Park ranger Germán Solveira filmed part of the ice rupturing on March 10, followed by a partial collapse of the arch on March 11. The full collapse happened in the early morning hours of March 12, according to AFP.The arch bridge collapses and reforms periodically. The previous collapse happened on March 10, 2016. Credit: Parques Nacionales de Argentina via Storyful