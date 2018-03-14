Brighton Thief Scoots and Crawls Across Floor to Unsuccessfully Avoid CCTV

A bumbling thief tried to scoot and crawl across the floor of a home in Brighton, Victoria, unsuccessfully avoiding detection on the owners’ home security system, and making a very strange display.In footage shared by Victoria Police, the man can be seen breaking into the home through a rear door, on January 16, before dropping to the floor and slithering on his belly through the property, before attempting to remove two heavy safes.Police reported a neighbour disturbed the man and he fled by escaping over a back fence. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful