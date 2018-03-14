NTSB Investigators Analyze Helicopter That Crashed Into East River
The five people who died in a helicopter crash in New York’s East River died of accidental drowning, officials said on Tuesday, March 13. The pilot was the only one to survive.The National Transportation Safety Board continued its investigation on Tuesday, analyzing the aircraft from Liberty Helicopters, which can be seen in this video. NTSB investigators were on hand when the helicopter was lifted from the river on Monday. Credit: NTSB via Storyful