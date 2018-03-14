Trump vs. Tillerson: Newsroom readers choose a side

“Why can’t we fire Trump and keep Tillerson?” “Has anyone told Trump this isn’t a TV show?” Newsroom readers fire off some serious comments after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is abruptly fired.

On Tuesday, President Trump revealed on Twitter that he is replacing Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. He tweeted, “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!” The seemingly abrupt decision left a large majority of Newsroom commenters siding with Tillerson. “I think highly of Tillerson even though my views are very different.” “Tillerson had shown loyalty to his country winning over both sides.”

The State Department released a statement saying Tillerson “did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason” for his dismissal.

