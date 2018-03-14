If Trump meets Kim Jong Un, who will be his Kissinger?

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The firing comes just days after the president made the surprise move of accepting a meeting with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un. Yahoo News Anchor Stephanie Sy speaks with Nicholas Kralev, author of "America's Other Army" and executive director of Washington's International Diplomatic Academy, to discuss the impact of Tillerson's firing on the meeting of the two leaders.