Arcing Wires, Blizzard Conditions Seen on Cape Cod During Nor'easter

Up to two feet of snow was expected in areas along the Massachusetts coast as the third nor’easter in less than two weeks swept through the region on Tuesday, March 13.Up to 18 inches of snow was expected in Boston, but up to two feet was forecast for the area south of the city, according to the National Weather Service. High winds also were expected with wet, heavy snow, increasing the possibility of power outages.This video shows arcing wires and Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts.The National Weather Service said late on Tuesday morning there had been blizzard conditions for three hours on Cape Cod. The storm was also ruled a blizzard in Boston, the service said. Credit: Orleans Police Department via Storyful