News Break - March 14

Natalie Barr has all the latest news headlines.

Latest

0323_1130_nat_cyclone
0:52

Cyclone Nora gains momentum
0323_1130_nat_honeymooners
1:20

Newlyweds' tragic honeymoon end
0323_1130_nat_companytaxcuts
1:50

Company tax cuts to boost economy
0323_1130_nat_sydneystabbing
0:38

Sydney man sentenced for killing wife
0323_0500_nat_newsbreak
13:00

News Break - March 23
0323_0500_nat_invitations
3:15

Official royal invitations sent out
0323_0500_nat_eastershow
1:15

Sydney Royal Easter show opens this weekend
0323_0500_nat_carstandoff
2:06

Car standoff divides Internet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'