Blizzard Conditions Expected on Massachusetts Coast

Up to two feet of snow was expected in areas along the Massachusetts coast as the third nor’easter in less than two weeks swept through the region on Tuesday, March 13.Up to 18 inches of snow was expected in Boston, but the area south of the city could see up to two feet, according to the National Weather Service. High winds also were expected with the wet, heavy snow, which could lead to power outages.A blizzard warning and coastal flood warning were in effect for Scituate, which is seen in this video. Scituate has flooded during previous nor’easters this year. Credit: hazelbutters_ via Storyful