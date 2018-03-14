Civilians Leave East Ghouta for Government-Held Areas

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent said on March 13 that groups of civilians, some of them elderly and in need of medical attention, were allowed to leave East Ghouta, headed towards the al-Wafideen humanitarian corridor.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that about 45 civilians left Jaysh al-Islam-held Douma.The evacuees were to be transferred to temporary accommodation, according to pro-government sources.This video was shared by a pro-government media source, Damascus Now. It is described as showing civilians arriving at the humanitarian corridor. Credit: Damascus Now via Storyful