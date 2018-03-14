Winds Whip Through Provincetown During Nor'easter

Up to two feet of snow was expected in areas along the Massachusetts coast as the third nor’easter in less than two weeks swept through the region on Tuesday, March 13.Up to 18 inches of snow was expected in Boston, but the area south of the city could see up to two feet, according to the National Weather Service. High winds also were expected with the wet, heavy snow, which could lead to power outages.The National Weather Service said there had been blizzard conditions for three hours on Cape Cod.This video shows the conditions in Provincetown. Credit: Daniel Gómez Llata via Storyful