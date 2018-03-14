News

CVS shareholders approve Aetna acquisition

CNBC's Bertha Coombs reports the latest on CVS Health's acquisition of Aetna.

Latest

Woman woken up by glass falling off shelf finds huge snake in her bedroom at 4am
1:45

Woman woken up by glass falling off shelf finds huge snake in her bedroom at 4am
0321_1130_nat_ringostarr
1:38

Ringo Starr knighted by Prince William
0321_1130_nat_finance
1:14

Midday Finance Report - March 21
0321_1130_nat_parliament
1:48

Company tax cuts closer to passing Parliament
0321_1130_nat_weather
1:29

Weather warnings issues for NSW
0321_1130_nat_justine
2:25

Officer responsible for Justine Damond's death turns himself in
0321_1130_nat_jamespacker
1:30

James Packer quits Crown Resorts
0321_0500_nat_jamespacker
3:15

James Packer resigns as Crown Resorts Director

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'