Bus Carrying Texas Students From Disney World Trip Crashes Into Alabama Ravine

Dozens were injured and at least one person was killed on the morning of March 13 when a bus carrying Houston students from a trip to Disney World, Florida, drove off the I-10 highway, east of Mobile, Alabama, into a ravine.At least 45 people were on board the bus when it crashed down the 50-foot ravine, Click2Houston reported. A second bus carrying students on the trip was not involved in the crash and was reported to be continuing toward Houston.Most of the passengers were between 15 and 18, Mobile-based myNBC15 reported. Credit: Jesus Tejeda via Storyful