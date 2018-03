Vincent Dubois and his squirrel pal Ferbs love to mess around, as seen in this adorable video from Vincent’s home in Florida.Vincent raises orphaned squirrels and because he got Ferbs too late in the season, Ferbs will be an indoor squirrel until spring time when he’ll be released back outside. In the meantime, the pair like to have an epic tickle battle to pass the time. Credit: Vinny ! via Storyful