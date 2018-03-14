Driver Films Collision With Car Travelling Wrong Way on Alberta Freeway

Police in Alberta, Canada, said they charged a man with impaired driving after his vehicle was filmed colliding with another car while travelling the wrong way down a freeway on March 10, local reports said.This footage of the incident was shared by Rafael Martinez, who also posted photos of his car after the collision on Stoney Trail.The driver of the minivan in the video, identified as 35-year-old Patrick Gamblin, faced charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failure or refusal to provide a breath sample, the Calgary Herald reported. Credit: Rafael Martinez via Storyful