Driverless car rolls drops 4 feet and lands in neighbour's front yard

A parked, driverless red Volvo V40 rolled through a fence and onto ground four meters below in Chesterfield, Derbyshire in the UK.

According to a local report, the incident was due to an electrical fault.

In the video, the car can be seen half up in the air having slid down a wall. Firefighters then attend to the car, which had ended up in the front yard of a house.

"Thankfully no one was hurt," writes the filmer, a local resident.