Blast Damages Convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister

An explosion was reported to have targeted the Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and his convoy close to the Beit Hanoun border crossing in northern Gaza on March 13.The explosion caused damage to a number of vehicles and minor injuries were reported. Hamdallah was unhurt.Hamdallah was traveling with Palestinian intelligence chief Majid Faraj to the opening of a waste treatment facility, reports said. The event continued as planned. At it, Hamdallah reconfirmed his commitment to Palestinian unity.Hamas condemned the attack shortly afterward in a statement.According to Haaretz, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh spoke with Hamdallah, and “the two agreed that Israel and its collaborators [were] responsible.” Credit: Watania via Storyful