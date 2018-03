A final year university student is hoping she's got the X-Factor to land a first class honours degree - after writing her dissertation about ONE DIRECTION. Pollyanna Kehoe, 20, is penning a 13,000 word Sociology essay entirely based on the "fandom" surrounding the biggest boy band on the planet. The 1D megafan has whole sections dedicated to Zayn Malik leaving the group and even the Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson "bromance".