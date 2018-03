A team of bright sparks have created the world’s first electric touring car - and the eco-friendly machine is quicker than most supercars. The Cupra e-Racer, which is built by the performance wing of Seat, will accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.2 seconds. It will do 0-124mph in 8.2 seconds and accelerate all the way to a top speed of 167mph - leaving many petrol-powered cars in its wake.