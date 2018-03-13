Argentine Navy Rescues US Scientists Stranded in Antarctica

The Argentine Navy on Sunday, March 11, rescued five American scientists stranded on Joinville Island in Antarctica.A Sea King helicopter from the icebreaker Almirante Irizar airlifted the scientists to safety following a call for assistance from the United States Antarctic Program. Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that thick ice in the Weddell Sea meant the US icebreaker Laurence M. Gould could not recover the team. The four scientists and one support worker will be transferred to the Laurence M. Gould when weather conditions improved. Credit: Argentina Navy via Storyful