Police and Military Swarm Winterslow, Wiltshire Village as Part of Russian Spy Poisoning Investigation

Military personnel in hazmat suits and police officers descended on Winterslow in Salisbury, Wiltshire on March 12, as part of the ongoing investigation into the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.Emergency services were called to an address in the village of Winterslow to remove a van that was owned by Ashley Wood Recovery, a vehicle repair service, according to the Salisbury Journal, after reports that Skripal’s BMW 3 Series had been at Ashley Wood Recovery’s garage.Many local establishments have been closed to the public and health officials have asked residents to wash their clothes if they visited any of the locations of the poisoning investigation, according to reports. Credit: Simon Ward via Storyful