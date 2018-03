National Transportation Safety Board officials, with the help of the US Army Corps of Engineers, pulled the wreckage of the helicopter out of New York’s East River on March 12, after it went down the evening before, killing five people.The helicopter crashed into the East River near 91st Street on March 11 at sunset, killing five passengers aboard. The pilot survived and was seen walking away, escorted by emergency services. Credit: NTSB via Storyful