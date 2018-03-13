The Talk - Julie Chen Announces Her New Children's Book 'When I Grow Up'

Julie Chen announces exclusively on "The Talk" she has completed her children's picture book, "When I Grow Up." She shares, "When my son was born 8 years ago... I got the inspiration because, like all mothers, I wondered who and what my child would grow up to be... When I was 13 my mother said to me, 'You know what JuJu, you should become a TV news reporter when you grow up.' Simple as that. She gave me a direction to move in, and I never veered off. I'm hoping this book will help parents guide their children to what their calling is." The book will be on sale in October, and is available for pre-order now.