Crash, Dash, Smash: Man Takes Hammer to SUV Running From Collision in Miami

The driver of an SUV involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Miami’s Biscayne Boulevard fled the scene while several people, including one man with a hammer, tried to stop him on March 11.In this video, other motorists involved in the crash and bystanders try to stop the man from moving his car, saying “Don’t move, don’t move” in Spanish. When he continues to try to drive away, other motorists block him in. A man emerges from a van with a sledgehammer and proceeds to smash the windows of the SUV.News reports, citing Miami-Dade police, named the driver of the SUV as Maxwell Oleg Lagutenko. Credit: Monika Ramirez via Storyful