Several inches of snow fell in southern Virginia on Monday, March 12, as a nor’easter was expected to form and head north. The National Weather Service said three inches of snow had fallen at its Blacksburg office as of 8am.The storm was expected to exit the region in the afternoon, leaving up to six inches of snow, a news report said.This video shows the plows at work in Christiansburg. Credit: Town of Christianburg via Storyful