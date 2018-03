Aftermath video shows the wreckage of the plane that crashed and burst into flames in Kathmandu.

In the video, filmed today (March 12), the downed plane can be seen in pieces.

First responders and members of the Nepalese army, some holding stretchers, are on the scene.

The US-Bangla Airlines plane was carrying 71 people and burst into flames as it landed on Monday, according to reports.

At least 50 people are reported to have died.