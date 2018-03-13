Nine dead after trekkers get trapped in southern India forest fire

Nine people have died after trekkers were trapped by a forest fire in southern India.

Officials said they have rescued 27 trekkers, eight of whom are critically injured, from the Kurangani hills in Tamil Nadu, on March 11.

A group consisting of 36 women, eight men and three children, had travelled to Kurangani hills for a trek organised by the Chennai Trekking Club.

When they were returning on Sunday evening, they were trapped in a fire that broke out in the forest.

The Indian Air Force deployed 16 commandos and three choppers to pull the trekkers to safety. Indian Air force choppers, which were pressed for the rescue operations, are continuing with their effort to douse the fire.