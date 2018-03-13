Rat found popping it's head out of pub toilets

This is the shocking moment a barman found a live RAT emerging from one of the pub's toilets. The worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, was starting his shift when he went into the gents loos and saw the rodent crawling up the inside of the cistern. He recalled in horror at seeing the rat inside the filthy toilet - taking out his phone to record the incident to show to his boss. The owner of the Folly bar in Boston, Lincs., has claimed the sighting of the rat was an isolated incident.