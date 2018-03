Nine people have died after a group of nearly 40 trekkers were trapped by a forest fire in India. The group were descending through the Theni forest in the Kurangani district of Tamil Nadu, southern India, when they found themselves surrounded by flames. They strayed from the path and huddled in a narrow valley covered with tall lemon grass, which also caught fire. A rescue operation is said to have saved 20 people but efforts are still ongoing.