Chippy batters UK favourite sweet foods

A fish and chip shop is offering battered Creme Eggs, Kit Kats and even Double Deckers for Easter. David Packer, 28, co-owner of Chas and Dave's Fish and Chip Shop in Torquay, Devon, claims he can batter anything. He said: "When we took over the business we thought we should offer something a bit different. "And because Easter is approaching we thought we would serve battered Creme Eggs, and because Carters shop is next door to us we thought about battering different chocolate bars too.