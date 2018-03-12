6/10 millennials suffer a quarter life crisis

Six in 10 millennials are suffering from a ‘quarter-life crisis’, according to a new study. Researchers polling 2,000 Brits aged 25 to 35 found 56 per cent are struggling to cope with financial, career and personal pressures.The study shows 53 per cent of young adults are finding it difficult to make ends meet, and trying to find a job has stressed out 23 per cent per cent. Current living situation has led to feelings of despair for one third of young adults, while 28 per cent are coping with the shock of a challenging job.